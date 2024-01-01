Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in North Carolina. We looked at 5 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in North Carolina?

Appalachian State University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Appalachian State University earned an average of $28,849 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in North Carolina?

Western Carolina University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,623 to attend Western Carolina University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in North Carolina?

High Point University (HPU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,430 to attend High Point University (HPU).

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,849
Average Debt $20,430
Program Size 112
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 112 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,849.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $23,351
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 33
Western Carolina University
4 Year
Cullowhee, NC
Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, NC has 33 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $23,351.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,557 students
Tuition $6,623
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
William Peace University
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
William Peace University, located in Raleigh, NC has 14 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $25,850
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Campbell University
4 Year
Buies Creek, NC
Campbell University, located in Buies Creek, NC has 12 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,559 students
Tuition $28,820
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 6 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
