Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 16 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Pennsylvania?

Lebanon Valley College is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lebanon Valley College earned an average of $43,426 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Pennsylvania?

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,411 to attend Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $25,673
Program Size 39
Lebanon Valley College
4 Year
Annville, PA
Lebanon Valley College, located in Annville, PA has 39 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $39,030
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,954
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Marywood University
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Marywood University, located in Scranton, PA has 15 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,954.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $32,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $34,339
Average Debt $22,412
Program Size 498
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 498 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $34,339.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,673
Average Debt $25,722
Program Size 44
Point Park University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Point Park University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 44 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,673.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 910 students
Tuition $28,250
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 27
Messiah College
4 Year
Mechanicsburg, PA
Messiah College, located in Mechanicsburg, PA has 27 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $32,240
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Arcadia University
4 Year
Glenside, PA
Arcadia University, located in Glenside, PA has 15 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 1,001 students
Tuition $39,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $23,881
Program Size 105
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located in Kutztown, PA has 105 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,908 students
Tuition $9,411
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 37
University of Valley Forge
4 Year
Phoenixville, PA
University of Valley Forge, located in Phoenixville, PA has 37 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 116 students
Tuition $20,394
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
4 Year
Bradford, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, located in Bradford, PA has 14 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 238 students
Tuition $13,372
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
4 Year
Johnstown, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, located in Johnstown, PA has 2 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 477 students
Tuition $13,374
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $33,000
Program Size 51
Lincoln University
4 Year
Lincoln University, PA
Lincoln University, located in Lincoln University, PA has 51 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 405 students
Tuition $10,878
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Wilkes University
4 Year
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Wilkes University, located in Wilkes-Barre, PA has 25 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,496 students
Tuition $32,356
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of Scranton
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Video Rating
University of Scranton, located in Scranton, PA has 10 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,434 students
Tuition $41,044
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Cedar Crest College
4 Year
Allentown, PA
Cedar Crest College, located in Allentown, PA has 9 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $35,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), located in Philadelphia, PA has 2 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Broadcasting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved