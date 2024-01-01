What Can You Do with a Business Degree?

It doesn’t matter what college or university it is; a business degree is undoubtedly one of the most popular degree options available. The reason for this is simple: it opens up the possibility of working in many different industries. There are several degrees available in the business realm, and they all supply a healthy collection of transferable skills in a working environment.

According to research conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, business came out as #1 in the battle of the most popular majors for postsecondary students. Plus, based on the Job Outlook 2017 report by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, more than 72% of businesses in the United States intend to employ those who possess a business degree.

If those statistics haven’t convinced you, this guide will explore the reasons why you should opt for a business degree, the specialized sectors you can study, and the type of careers available following graduation.

Should I earn a degree in business?

Business is the most prevalent degree choice for one big reason: it’s the gateway to more financially rewarding job opportunities. Yet a larger wage isn’t the only reason to earn a business major. It can also help you grow as a person in various ways, from becoming a better leader to developing a greater holistic view of strategy and operations.

Along with business-specific knowledge, such as finance, management, administration, and marketing, you’ll gain a range of skills when studying for your major. These include:

Numeracy

Problem-solving

Analytical ability

Communication

Presentation skills

Time management

Teamwork

Goal setting

These skills are, of course, transferable. This means earning a business degree can be beneficial for your career, even if you don’t end up in a business-related role.

What can I do with a business degree?

When earning a bachelor’s degree, there are many different roads you can go down in terms of degree specializations. Options that are available include:

Accounting

Marketing

Finance

Public administration

International business

Entrepreneurship

Healthcare management

Human resources

Regardless of what business major you opt for, there are corporate careers presented in virtually any sector you can imagine. Simply put, all industries require decision-makers savvy about the markets, financial advisors, managers, and strong leaders.

Many business graduates also have their eyes on traditional pathways that become available when earning a degree, including professional careers in consultancy, the banking and financial sectors, marketing, and human resources.

One of the great aspects of a business degree is the flexibility it affords. Not getting excited about falling in line with a standard corporate career? Well, you could always venture into more creative industries with a business or management-related role, be that media, charity, fashion, or even food and drink.

You can enjoy even more freedom if you decide to start your own business. A typical business program will, understandably, give you the skills and knowledge to create your own company with confidence.

What business careers are available with a degree?

As stated already, a business degree isn’t simply a one-way route into management and leadership roles. While it is a common path taken by graduates, business careers span a wide assortment of industries and roles. Any profitable company, big or small, is hunting for individuals that possess strong business and management skills. The result: qualified business graduates are in high demand.

Here are some common jobs with a business degree you may want to explore:

Accounting and finance jobs

If you want to delve into the world of business finance, it is advised to go with a specialized qualification in accounting. While general business studies will typically cover elements of accountancy and finance, employers will often look for further qualifications when hiring someone in a financial role.

If you opt for an accountancy or financial career, your job could involve:

Reviewing your business’s financial situation

Managing financial records and business transactions

Advising colleagues and clients on expenditure and tax

An advisory role in acquisitions and mergers

Preventing bad financial practices, including negligence and fraud

Management jobs

A manager’s main responsibilities are to supply the workplace with structure and strategy. It is a job that requires a large degree of responsibility, which is why a managerial role is usually filled by those who earned a college or university education in business – and possess numerous years of work experience in a mid-level position.

The upside for the added responsibilities and qualifications needed: managerial roles have the reputation for being one of the best-paid business salary options out there. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states the 2019 average annual wage for ‘management of companies and enterprises’ is $152,320.

Consultancy jobs

Consultancy roles are a popular route into employment for graduates. This involves working with a team, where you all combine your analytical skills and business expertise to offer calculated advice for clients. His advice usually centers around how to optimize an area of their business or a specific project.

Clients and projects can vary drastically, which ensures consultancy work always feels fresh and rewarding.

Retail and sales jobs

Forget about cold calls and stacking shelves. When you have a business degree at your disposal, there are more lucrative positions available within the retail and sales sector. This includes office-based and traveling salesperson roles, the type that a business truly relies upon for success.

Remember: the above examples are just typical business careers following graduation. Due to the skills and knowledge acquired from earning such a degree, the roles available are innumerable. Others include:

Banking

Auditing

Insurance

I.T.

Hospitality and leisure

Journalism

Logistics

Law

Public relations

Media administration

Distribution

Communications

Taking the step towards a business degree

You have decided to study for a business degree. That was an easy decision to make compared to the next one: where to earn that degree. There are many colleges across the United States that offer excellent business studies programs, so settling on just one can be difficult.

It is made much easier, however, with help from CampusReel. We feature a library of over 15,000 student-made videos, all of which help to deliver an in-depth look into the experience offered by colleges across the country. If you truly want to get a feel for the atmosphere of a campus and understand what facilities are available, these videos are the gateway.

To watch these videos, simply sign up to CampusReel for a free account today.