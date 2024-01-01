We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Texas. We looked at 36 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) earned an average of $76,638 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Texas?

University of Houston-Downtown is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,780 to attend University of Houston-Downtown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Texas?

Baylor University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,198 to attend Baylor University.