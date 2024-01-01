Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Texas. We looked at 36 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) earned an average of $76,638 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Texas?

University of Houston-Downtown is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,780 to attend University of Houston-Downtown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Texas?

Baylor University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,198 to attend Baylor University.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $76,638
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 239
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 239 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $76,638.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,401
Average Debt $26,680
Program Size 52
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,401.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $57,995
Average Debt $35,035
Program Size 57
Concordia University-Texas
4 Year
Austin, TX
Concordia University-Texas, located in Austin, TX has 57 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $57,995.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 693 students
Tuition $28,160
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $54,869
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 142
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 142 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $54,869.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $54,109
Average Debt $17,201
Program Size 546
Tarleton State University
4 Year
Stephenville, TX
Tarleton State University, located in Stephenville, TX has 546 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $54,109.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,878 students
Tuition $6,630
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $51,392
Average Debt $24,401
Program Size 109
Southwestern University
4 Year
Georgetown, TX
Southwestern University, located in Georgetown, TX has 109 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $51,392.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 423 students
Tuition $37,560
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,105
Average Debt $22,331
Program Size 103
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 103 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,105.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 206
Strayer University-Texas
4 Year
Austin, TX
Strayer University-Texas, located in Austin, TX has 206 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 232 students
Tuition $12,975
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $49,996
Average Debt $22,094
Program Size 91
University of Houston-Clear Lake
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Clear Lake, located in Houston, TX has 91 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $49,996.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,585 students
Tuition $5,802
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 8
DeVry University-Texas
4 Year
Irving, TX
DeVry University-Texas, located in Irving, TX has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 379 students
Tuition $19,568
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,589
Average Debt $22,445
Program Size 179
University of Houston-Downtown
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Downtown, located in Houston, TX has 179 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,589.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,159 students
Tuition $5,780
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,526
Average Debt $20,304
Program Size 411
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 411 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,526.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $24,292
Program Size 92
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 92 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 49
Texas A & M University-Commerce
4 Year
Commerce, TX
Texas A & M University-Commerce, located in Commerce, TX has 49 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 3,379 students
Tuition $6,202
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,044
Average Debt $25,523
Program Size 52
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,044.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
