2024 Best Colleges for Business in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Illinois. We looked at 13 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Illinois?

Aurora University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Aurora University earned an average of $50,105 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,047 to attend Northwestern University.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 90
DeVry University-Illinois
4 Year
Chicago, IL
DeVry University-Illinois, located in Chicago, IL has 90 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 4,213 students
Tuition $19,568
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $17,624
Program Size 99
Northeastern Illinois University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Northeastern Illinois University, located in Chicago, IL has 99 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,103 students
Tuition $9,351
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 52
Trinity International University-Illinois
4 Year
Deerfield, IL
Trinity International University-Illinois, located in Deerfield, IL has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 435 students
Tuition $28,700
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,747
Average Debt $31,500
Program Size 40
Trinity Christian College
4 Year
Palos Heights, IL
Trinity Christian College, located in Palos Heights, IL has 40 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,747.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $26,665
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 97
Lake Forest College
4 Year
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Forest College, located in Lake Forest, IL has 97 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,007.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 403 students
Tuition $42,644
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,140
Average Debt $23,647
Program Size 108
Saint Xavier University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Saint Xavier University, located in Chicago, IL has 108 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,140.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $30,920
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 14
Argosy University-Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Argosy University-Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 14 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 146 students
Tuition $13,560
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 7
Argosy University-Schaumburg
4 Year
Schaumburg, IL
Argosy University-Schaumburg, located in Schaumburg, IL has 7 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 59 students
Tuition $13,560
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 117
Illinois Wesleyan University
4 Year
Bloomington, IL
Illinois Wesleyan University, located in Bloomington, IL has 117 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 437 students
Tuition $42,490
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Kendall College
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Kendall College, located in Chicago, IL has 35 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 240 students
Tuition $19,459
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Roosevelt University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Roosevelt University, located in Chicago, IL has 5 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,494 students
Tuition $27,300
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Hebrew Theological College
4 Year
Skokie, IL
Hebrew Theological College, located in Skokie, IL has 5 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $19,900
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
