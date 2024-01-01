Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 41 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Pennsylvania?

Duquesne University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Duquesne University earned an average of $61,516 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,536 to attend University of Pennsylvania.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 23 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $58,673
Average Debt $24,693
Program Size 197
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 197 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $58,673.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $27,426
Program Size 107
Albright College
4 Year
Reading, PA
Albright College, located in Reading, PA has 107 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 572 students
Tuition $39,850
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 217
Strayer University-Pennsylvania
4 Year
Trevose, PA
Strayer University-Pennsylvania, located in Trevose, PA has 217 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $12,975
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,265
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 78
Washington & Jefferson College
4 Year
Washington, PA
Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, PA has 78 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,265.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $43,226
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 6
DeVry University-Pennsylvania
4 Year
Ft. Washington, PA
DeVry University-Pennsylvania, located in Ft. Washington, PA has 6 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 121 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,966
Average Debt $27,292
Program Size 224
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 224 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,966.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 363
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus, located in University Park, PA has 363 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,533 students
Tuition $13,516
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 221
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
4 Year
Abington, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington, located in Abington, PA has 221 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 694 students
Tuition $13,954
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 123
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks
4 Year
Reading, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks, located in Reading, PA has 123 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 364 students
Tuition $14,610
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 83
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
4 Year
Media, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine, located in Media, PA has 83 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 162 students
Tuition $13,964
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 73
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
4 Year
Dunmore, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton, located in Dunmore, PA has 73 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 137 students
Tuition $13,902
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 72
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
4 Year
Altoona, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona, located in Altoona, PA has 72 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 319 students
Tuition $14,610
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 60
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State York
4 Year
York, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State York, located in York, PA has 60 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 96 students
Tuition $13,964
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,662
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 49
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly
4 Year
Lemont Furnace, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly, located in Lemont Furnace, PA has 49 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,662.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 87 students
Tuition $13,608
