Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Michigan. We looked at 13 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Michigan?

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration earned an average of $53,262 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Michigan?

Kalamazoo College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,946 to attend Kalamazoo College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $53,262
Average Debt $16,988
Program Size 129
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration
4 Year
Troy, MI
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration, located in Troy, MI has 129 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $53,262.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 794 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $37,375
Program Size 26
Cleary University
4 Year
Howell, MI
Cleary University, located in Howell, MI has 26 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 162 students
Tuition $20,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 84
Kalamazoo College
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo College, located in Kalamazoo, MI has 84 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $42,946
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $25,575
Program Size 257
Davenport University
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Davenport University, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 257 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $15,952
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,595
Average Debt $28,164
Program Size 86
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 86 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,595.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $26,131
Program Size 139
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 139 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 32 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 63
Saginaw Valley State University
4 Year
University Center, MI
Saginaw Valley State University, located in University Center, MI has 63 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,777 students
Tuition $8,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Concordia University-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition $26,910
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Lake Superior State University
4 Year
Sault Ste Marie, MI
Lake Superior State University, located in Sault Ste Marie, MI has 19 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 394 students
Tuition $10,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Marygrove College
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Marygrove College, located in Detroit, MI has 16 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 331 students
Tuition $20,930
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Grace Bible College
4 Year
Wyoming, MI
Grace Bible College, located in Wyoming, MI has 16 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 70 students
Tuition $12,268
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 4 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved