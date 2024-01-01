Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Ohio. We looked at 15 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Ohio?

Wittenberg University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wittenberg University earned an average of $50,022 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Ohio?

Wright State University-Lake Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,842 to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Ohio?

Wittenberg University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,090 to attend Wittenberg University.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,022
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Wittenberg University
4 Year
Springfield, OH
Wittenberg University, located in Springfield, OH has 47 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,022.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 421 students
Tuition $38,090
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 11
DeVry University-Ohio
4 Year
Columbus, OH
DeVry University-Ohio, located in Columbus, OH has 11 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 440 students
Tuition $19,568
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,924
Average Debt $23,258
Program Size 19
Ohio State University-Newark Campus
4 Year
Newark, OH
Ohio State University-Newark Campus, located in Newark, OH has 19 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,924.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 146 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,924
Average Debt $23,258
Program Size 15
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus
4 Year
Mansfield, OH
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, located in Mansfield, OH has 15 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,924.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 93 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,924
Average Debt $23,258
Program Size 13
Ohio State University-Lima Campus
4 Year
Lima, OH
Ohio State University-Lima Campus, located in Lima, OH has 13 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,924.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 86 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,924
Average Debt $23,258
Program Size 12
Ohio State University-Marion Campus
4 Year
Marion, OH
Ohio State University-Marion Campus, located in Marion, OH has 12 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,924.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 78 students
Tuition $7,140
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,025
Average Debt $22,778
Program Size 168
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 168 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,025.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,025
Average Debt $22,778
Program Size 24
Wright State University-Lake Campus
4 Year
Celina, OH
Wright State University-Lake Campus, located in Celina, OH has 24 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,025.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 92 students
Tuition $5,842
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $28,398
Program Size 48
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 48 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Muskingum University
4 Year
New Concord, OH
Muskingum University, located in New Concord, OH has 12 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 458 students
Tuition $25,776
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $31,806
Program Size 342
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 342 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $27,425
Program Size 31
Defiance College
4 Year
Defiance, OH
Defiance College, located in Defiance, OH has 31 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 137 students
Tuition $31,082
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $28,133
Average Debt $38,733
Program Size 84
Central State University
4 Year
Wilberforce, OH
Central State University, located in Wilberforce, OH has 84 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $28,133.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 228 students
Tuition $6,246
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
University of Rio Grande
4 Year
Rio Grande, OH
University of Rio Grande, located in Rio Grande, OH has 29 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 180 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,610
Program Size 28
Ashland University
4 Year
Ashland, OH
Ashland University, located in Ashland, OH has 28 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,261 students
Tuition $20,242
