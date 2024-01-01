Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Georgia. We looked at 13 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Georgia?

Mercer University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Mercer University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Georgia?

Clayton State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,340 to attend Clayton State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Georgia?

Mercer University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,450 to attend Mercer University.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $32,827
Program Size 116
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 116 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 525
Strayer University-Georgia
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Strayer University-Georgia, located in Atlanta, GA has 525 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 742 students
Tuition $12,975
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 15
DeVry University-Georgia
4 Year
Decatur, GA
DeVry University-Georgia, located in Decatur, GA has 15 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 487 students
Tuition $19,568
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 46
Columbus State University
4 Year
Columbus, GA
Columbus State University, located in Columbus, GA has 46 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 1,482 students
Tuition $6,011
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,549
Average Debt $23,177
Program Size 729
Georgia Gwinnett College
4 Year
Lawrenceville, GA
Georgia Gwinnett College, located in Lawrenceville, GA has 729 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,549.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,016 students
Tuition $5,648
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 27
Argosy University-Atlanta
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Argosy University-Atlanta, located in Atlanta, GA has 27 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 325 students
Tuition $13,560
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,984
Program Size 49
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 49 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Clayton State University
4 Year
Morrow, GA
Clayton State University, located in Morrow, GA has 23 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 1,195 students
Tuition $5,340
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $17,761
Program Size 110
College of Coastal Georgia
4 Year
Brunswick, GA
College of Coastal Georgia, located in Brunswick, GA has 110 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $28,814
Program Size 63
Brenau University
4 Year
Gainesville, GA
Brenau University, located in Gainesville, GA has 63 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 783 students
Tuition $25,878
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 40
Truett McConnell University
4 Year
Cleveland, GA
Truett McConnell University, located in Cleveland, GA has 40 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 111 students
Tuition $18,000
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Covenant College
4 Year
Lookout Mountain, GA
Covenant College, located in Lookout Mountain, GA has 25 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 251 students
Tuition $31,320
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Georgia College & State University
4 Year
Milledgeville, GA
Georgia College & State University, located in Milledgeville, GA has 1 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,544 students
Tuition N/A
