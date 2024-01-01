Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in California. We looked at 11 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Business in California?

Saint Mary's College of California is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Mary's College of California earned an average of $54,996 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in California?

Argosy University-San Francisco Bay Area is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,560 to attend Argosy University-San Francisco Bay Area.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in California?

Santa Clara University (SCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,300 to attend Santa Clara University (SCU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $54,996
Average Debt $21,463
Program Size 305
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 305 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $54,996.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $51,586
Average Debt $30,155
Program Size 339
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 339 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $51,586.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $21,812
Program Size 34
Azusa Pacific University (APU)
4 Year
Azusa, CA
Video Rating
Azusa Pacific University (APU), located in Azusa, CA has 34 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,792 students
Tuition $34,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 34
DeVry University-California
4 Year
Pomona, CA
DeVry University-California, located in Pomona, CA has 34 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 33
Argosy University-Inland Empire
4 Year
Ontario, CA
Argosy University-Inland Empire, located in Ontario, CA has 33 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 24
Argosy University-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Argosy University-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 24 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 99 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 21
Argosy University-Orange County
4 Year
Orange, CA
Argosy University-Orange County, located in Orange, CA has 21 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 16
Argosy University-San Diego
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Argosy University-San Diego, located in San Diego, CA has 16 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 93 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 10
Argosy University-San Francisco Bay Area
4 Year
Alameda, CA
Argosy University-San Francisco Bay Area, located in Alameda, CA has 10 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 73 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $30,238
Program Size 72
Pacific Union College
4 Year
Angwin, CA
Pacific Union College, located in Angwin, CA has 72 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 268 students
Tuition $29,064
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
Loyola Marymount University (LMU), located in Los Angeles, CA has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $42,795
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved