We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in North Carolina. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Business in North Carolina?

Wake Forest University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wake Forest University earned an average of $66,653 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in North Carolina?

Fayetteville State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,885 to attend Fayetteville State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in North Carolina?

Wake Forest University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,682 to attend Wake Forest University .