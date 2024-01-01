Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Florida. We looked at 18 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Florida?

Saint Leo University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Leo University earned an average of $50,439 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Florida?

University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,587 to attend University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Florida?

Rollins College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,760 to attend Rollins College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Saint Leo University
4 Year
Saint Leo, FL
Saint Leo University, located in Saint Leo, FL has 1 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,836 students
Tuition $20,830
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 316
Strayer University-Florida
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Strayer University-Florida, located in Tampa, FL has 316 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $12,975
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 8
DeVry University-Florida
4 Year
Miramar, FL
DeVry University-Florida, located in Miramar, FL has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $19,568
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 4
Trinity International University-Florida
4 Year
Miramar, FL
Trinity International University-Florida, located in Miramar, FL has 4 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 44 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,249
Average Debt $20,729
Program Size 142
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Video Rating
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 142 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,249.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $21,075
Program Size 161
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Video Rating
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 161 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,416
Average Debt $19,848
Program Size 415
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 415 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,416.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,416
Average Debt $19,848
Program Size 71
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
4 Year
St. Petersburg, FL
University of South Florida-St Petersburg, located in St. Petersburg, FL has 71 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,416.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 1,156 students
Tuition $5,821
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,416
Average Debt $19,848
Program Size 37
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
4 Year
Sarasota, FL
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, located in Sarasota, FL has 37 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,416.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 531 students
Tuition $5,587
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,195
Average Debt $19,842
Program Size 741
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
Video Rating
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 741 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,195.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 11
Argosy University-Tampa
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Argosy University-Tampa, located in Tampa, FL has 11 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 102 students
Tuition $13,560
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 9
Argosy University-Sarasota
4 Year
Sarasota, FL
Argosy University-Sarasota, located in Sarasota, FL has 9 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 130 students
Tuition $13,560
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt $22,616
Program Size 63
The University of West Florida
4 Year
Pensacola, FL
Video Rating
N/A
The University of West Florida, located in Pensacola, FL has 63 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $6,360
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 53
Eckerd College
4 Year
Saint Petersburg, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Eckerd College, located in Saint Petersburg, FL has 53 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 431 students
Tuition $40,020
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary $33,987
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Webber International University
4 Year
Babson Park, FL
Webber International University, located in Babson Park, FL has 24 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $33,987.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition $24,792
