Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in New York. We looked at 19 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Business in New York?

New York University (NYU) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from New York University (NYU) earned an average of $83,082 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in New York?

CUNY Medgar Evers College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,680 to attend CUNY Medgar Evers College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in New York?

St Lawrence University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,420 to attend St Lawrence University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $83,082
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 939
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 939 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $83,082.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $68,219
Average Debt $33,437
Program Size 60
Pace University-New York (PU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Pace University-New York (PU), located in New York, NY has 60 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $68,219.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 3,404 students
Tuition $41,333
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $60,771
Average Debt $15,730
Program Size 144
CUNY Graduate School and University Center
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY Graduate School and University Center, located in New York, NY has 144 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $60,771.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,589 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $20,750
Program Size 213
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Video Rating
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 213 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $49,631
Average Debt $16,200
Program Size 350
Excelsior College
4 Year
Albany, NY
Excelsior College, located in Albany, NY has 350 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $49,631.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,504 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,394
Average Debt $26,380
Program Size 1,675
SUNY Empire State College
4 Year
Saratoga Springs, NY
SUNY Empire State College, located in Saratoga Springs, NY has 1,675 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,394.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,767 students
Tuition $6,985
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,846
Average Debt $23,551
Program Size 212
St Lawrence University
4 Year
Canton, NY
St Lawrence University, located in Canton, NY has 212 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,846.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,420
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,494
Average Debt $24,551
Program Size 207
Skidmore College
4 Year
Saratoga Springs, NY
Video Rating
Skidmore College, located in Saratoga Springs, NY has 207 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,494.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,500
Program Size 42
College of Mount Saint Vincent
4 Year
Bronx, NY
College of Mount Saint Vincent, located in Bronx, NY has 42 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $22,490
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,789
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 107
State University of New York at New Paltz
4 Year
New Paltz, NY
State University of New York at New Paltz, located in New Paltz, NY has 107 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,789.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,237 students
Tuition $7,737
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,492
Average Debt $25,846
Program Size 53
Medaille College
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
Medaille College, located in Buffalo, NY has 53 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,492.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 488 students
Tuition $26,252
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,388
Average Debt $18,127
Program Size 329
College of Staten Island CUNY
4 Year
Staten Island, NY
Video Rating
N/A
College of Staten Island CUNY, located in Staten Island, NY has 329 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,388.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,739 students
Tuition $6,890
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,995
Average Debt $43,250
Program Size 81
Metropolitan College of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Metropolitan College of New York, located in New York, NY has 81 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,995.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $18,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt $13,225
Program Size 138
CUNY Medgar Evers College
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY Medgar Evers College, located in Brooklyn, NY has 138 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 558 students
Tuition $6,680
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 9 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved