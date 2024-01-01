Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 12 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned an average of $106,421 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Massachusetts?

Framingham State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,700 to attend Framingham State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Massachusetts?

Brandeis University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,598 to attend Brandeis University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $106,421
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 20 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $106,421.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,100
Average Debt $22,063
Program Size 1,699
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 1,699 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,100.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $64,990
Average Debt $26,516
Program Size 52
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
4 Year
North Dartmouth, MA
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, located in North Dartmouth, MA has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $64,990.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,916 students
Tuition $12,588
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $60,878
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 258
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 258 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $60,878.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $23,084
Program Size 21
Western New England University
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Western New England University, located in Springfield, MA has 21 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 989 students
Tuition $34,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,956
Average Debt $21,955
Program Size 143
Nichols College
4 Year
Dudley, MA
Nichols College, located in Dudley, MA has 143 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,956.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $33,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,612
Average Debt $21,795
Program Size 184
Framingham State University
4 Year
Framingham, MA
Framingham State University, located in Framingham, MA has 184 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,612.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 1,465 students
Tuition $8,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,754
Average Debt $20,727
Program Size 382
Westfield State University
4 Year
Westfield, MA
Westfield State University, located in Westfield, MA has 382 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,754.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,389 students
Tuition $8,815
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Regis College
4 Year
Weston, MA
Regis College, located in Weston, MA has 40 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 620 students
Tuition $37,540
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Springfield College
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Video Rating
Springfield College, located in Springfield, MA has 15 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 920 students
Tuition $34,455
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 10 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 2 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved