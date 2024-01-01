What Can You Do with a Chemistry Degree?

As the world continues to evolve, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the science and technology industries continue to see unprecedented growth. This is why those who study a subject like chemistry at college now benefit from increasingly greater career prospects.

Chemistry, as the name implies, revolves around the study of everything chemical. This includes chemical compositions, chemical processes, and chemical manipulation. You learn about how chemical materials are structured, as well as how they react and change in certain situations. This could cover substances that range from laundry detergent to cancer medication.

Due to the wide-ranging nature of the subject, a chemistry degree can open the door to a large number of different professions. This guide will explore what type of careers are available, how to select the right college, and if chemistry is the right subject for you.

Chemistry major: should I study for one?

In answering the question favorably, you must have a keen interest in science. If you want to succeed with your chemistry studies, you should also have a passion for research, problem-solving, and discovering new ideas. It’s also necessary you’re comfortable working both as a team and independently, and that you have respect for sticking with the strict protocols of scientific method.

If you tick all of those boxes, chemistry is a great choice for those with an eye on future employment. Due to influencing biology, physics, engineering, and geology, chemistry is often defined as the ‘central science’. This means there’s a large selection of jobs with a chemistry degree. Plus due to acquiring a transferable skillset and knowledge base, chemistry professionals can switch up careers with relative simplicity.

What can I do with a chemistry degree?

If you graduate with a bachelor’s, this can open the door to a whole range of exciting chemistry careers. Many chemistry programs offered by colleges provide concentrations, which means you can focus on a particular area of study. Below are five of the most common chemistry-related concentrations:

Biochemistry

Pre-health

Forensic chemistry

Education

Chemical engineering

So what specific jobs are available once you graduate with your degree? While there are too many career roles to list, here are a few examples to keep in mind once you earn a bachelor’s:

Chemist

The main role of a chemist is to examine substances at an atomic or molecular level, and understand how substances interact with each other. A chemist will tend to work for a manufacturing company or testing laboratory. When in a manufacturing setting, a chemist could research and help develop new products – including everything from enhanced drugs to biodegradable plastics.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Chemists and materials scientists” received an annual wage of $78,790 in 2019. The job outlook for 2019-2029 is anticipated to grow by 5%.

Clinical laboratory technologist

A clinical laboratory technologist, also known as a medical laboratory scientist, collects and analyzes samples of fluids, tissues, and different bodily substances. Technologists can be found in laboratories, universities, and physicians’ offices, although almost half find employment within hospitals.

A clinical laboratory technologist/technician earns $53,120 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They’re also projecting a 7% job outlook increase between 2019 and 2029.

High school science teacher

While there are various routes into education as a career, a chemistry degree can present the pathway to a science teacher role in high school. The work will cover teaching lessons not just in chemistry, but also physics and biology. Work includes creating lesson plans, grading work, and assessing the individual ability of students.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that, in 2019, high school teachers earned an average of $61,660 annually. Job outlook growth for 2019-2029 is estimated at 4%.

Making the next step

You have decided to further your education in chemistry. You’ve found the right profession and a chemistry salary that appeals to you. Now what? Well, you now have to find the college that best fits your needs and situation.

When choosing a college, there are many different aspects to take into consideration. This includes reputation, location, living costs, and so on. One of the biggest factors is the campus life experience.

It can be easy to overlook the quality of the campus, but a substandard one could seriously impact your enjoyment and motivation to study. As a result, you need to find out as much information about the campus as possible – and not rely on college-produced presentations.

This can be done by using CampusReel. CampusReel is a video-based platform that is led by students. All 15,000 videos (and counting) on the platform are student-produced, and they delve deep into all the details you could possibly want to find out about a particular campus.

If you want a free CampusReel account, make sure to sign-up today and start watching content immediately.