2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Ohio. We looked at 46 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Ohio?

University of Akron Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Akron Main Campus earned an average of $50,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Ohio?

Central State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,246 to attend Central State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $27,828
Program Size 27
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,808
Average Debt $25,112
Program Size 33
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Video Rating
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,808.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,794
Average Debt $24,595
Program Size 97
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 97 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,794.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $21,635
Program Size 48
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 48 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,051
Program Size 49
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 49 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,827
Program Size 44
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 44 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,737
Average Debt $22,149
Program Size 67
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 67 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,737.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt $19,767
Program Size 147
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 147 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt $19,767
Program Size 147
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 147 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,312
Average Debt $23,500
Program Size 101
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
4 Year
Kent, OH
Video Rating
Kent State University at Kent (KSU), located in Kent, OH has 101 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,312.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 7,769 students
Tuition $10,012
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 41
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
Video Rating
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 41 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $24,750
Program Size 75
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 75 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Youngstown State University
4 Year
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, OH has 44 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,168 students
Tuition $8,317
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080
