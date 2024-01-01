Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in California. We looked at 66 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

UC Berkeley is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from UC Berkeley earned an average of $51,106 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 239
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 239 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 239
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,620
Average Debt $19,984
Program Size 206
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 206 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,620.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,620
Average Debt $19,984
Program Size 206
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $23,750
Program Size 76
California State University-Sacramento
4 Year
Sacramento, CA
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 7,636 students
Tuition $6,872
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $18,475
Program Size 57
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
4 Year
Fullerton, CA
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), located in Fullerton, CA has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 10,530 students
Tuition $6,437
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,149
Average Debt $18,235
Program Size 128
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 128 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,149.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $25,009
Program Size 43
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 38
Humboldt State University
4 Year
Arcata, CA
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,017 students
Tuition $7,195
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 116
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 116 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,309
Average Debt $19,731
Program Size 55
California State University-Channel Islands
4 Year
Camarillo, CA
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,718 students
Tuition $6,547
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,044
Average Debt $13,120
Program Size 142
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 142 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,044.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 34
University of Redlands
4 Year
Redlands, CA
University of Redlands, located in Redlands, CA has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $44,900
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,768
Average Debt $16,152
Program Size 232
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 232 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,768.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,768
Average Debt $16,152
Program Size 232
