We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in California. We looked at 66 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

UC Berkeley is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from UC Berkeley earned an average of $51,106 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.