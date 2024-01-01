Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Georgia. We looked at 31 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Georgia?

Dalton State College is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dalton State College earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Georgia?

Dalton State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,052 to attend Dalton State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Dalton State College
4 Year
Dalton, GA
Dalton State College, located in Dalton, GA has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $4,052
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,406
Average Debt $21,084
Program Size 58
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 58 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,406.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $24,031
Program Size 40
University of West Georgia (UWG)
4 Year
Carrollton, GA
Video Rating
University of West Georgia (UWG), located in Carrollton, GA has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 2,375 students
Tuition $6,143
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
University of North Georgia
4 Year
Dahlonega, GA
University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, GA has 37 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,958 students
Tuition $4,403
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,068
Average Debt $26,442
Program Size 135
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 135 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,068.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,017
Average Debt $25,152
Program Size 158
Georgia State University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia State University, located in Atlanta, GA has 158 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,017.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 7,402 students
Tuition $8,974
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Georgia College & State University
4 Year
Milledgeville, GA
Georgia College & State University, located in Milledgeville, GA has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,544 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,420
Average Debt $25,172
Program Size 49
Valdosta State University (VSU)
4 Year
Valdosta, GA
Video Rating
Valdosta State University (VSU), located in Valdosta, GA has 49 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,420.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,316 students
Tuition $6,297
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $27,488
Average Debt $20,100
Program Size 89
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 89 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $27,488.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 134
Emory University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Emory University , located in Atlanta, GA has 134 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,209 students
Tuition $46,314
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 34
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Spelman College
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Spelman College, located in Atlanta, GA has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $26,388
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $39,538
Program Size 23
Savannah State University
4 Year
Savannah, GA
Savannah State University, located in Savannah, GA has 23 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 651 students
Tuition $5,644
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved