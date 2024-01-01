Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 39 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Massachusetts?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Massachusetts?

Framingham State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,700 to attend Framingham State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 115
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 115 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 38
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Video Rating
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,231
Average Debt $24,093
Program Size 43
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
4 Year
Lowell, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Lowell, located in Lowell, MA has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,231.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,688 students
Tuition $13,427
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,644
Average Debt $20,878
Program Size 35
Worcester State University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester State University, located in Worcester, MA has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,644.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,301 students
Tuition $8,857
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,331
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 84
College of the Holy Cross
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, MA has 84 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,331.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $47,176
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $48,198
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Bridgewater State University (BSU)
4 Year
Bridgewater, MA
Video Rating
Bridgewater State University (BSU), located in Bridgewater, MA has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,198.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,415 students
Tuition $8,903
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Salem State University
4 Year
Salem, MA
Salem State University, located in Salem, MA has 20 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $9,246
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $22,765
Program Size 73
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 73 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,189
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Wheaton College
4 Year
Norton, MA
Wheaton College, located in Norton, MA has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,189.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 360 students
Tuition $47,700
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 7
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 44
Smith College
4 Year
Northampton, MA
Video Rating
Smith College, located in Northampton, MA has 44 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $46,288
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,342
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 56
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 56 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,342.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,017
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 58
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 58 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,017.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Wellesley College
4 Year
Wellesley, MA
Video Rating
Wellesley College, located in Wellesley, MA has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 574 students
Tuition $46,836
