Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Illinois. We looked at 42 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northwestern University earned an average of $53,810 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Illinois?

University of Chicago is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,351 to attend University of Chicago.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $16,520
Program Size 42
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 42 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
DePaul University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
DePaul University , located in Chicago, IL has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 6,392 students
Tuition $36,361
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 72
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
4 Year
Edwardsville, IL
Video Rating
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), located in Edwardsville, IL has 72 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 3,241 students
Tuition $10,247
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,861
Average Debt $19,273
Program Size 295
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 295 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,861.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,649
Average Debt $24,750
Program Size 40
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,649.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,737
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Western Illinois University
4 Year
Macomb, IL
Western Illinois University, located in Macomb, IL has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,737.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $12,889
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 124
University of Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 124 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 4,896 students
Tuition $51,351
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $18,809
Program Size 97
University of Illinois at Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 97 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,334 students
Tuition $13,664
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $25,105
Program Size 75
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 75 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Lewis University
4 Year
Romeoville, IL
Lewis University, located in Romeoville, IL has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,797 students
Tuition $29,040
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Wheaton College
4 Year
Wheaton, IL
Video Rating
Wheaton College , located in Wheaton, IL has 32 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $32,950
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Lake Forest College
4 Year
Lake Forest, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Lake Forest College, located in Lake Forest, IL has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 403 students
Tuition $42,644
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,457
Program Size 25
Northeastern Illinois University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Northeastern Illinois University, located in Chicago, IL has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,103 students
Tuition $9,351
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved