2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in North Carolina. We looked at 39 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in North Carolina?

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) earned an average of $43,128 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in North Carolina?

Duke University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,241 to attend Duke University.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,128
Average Debt $23,792
Program Size 80
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 80 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,128.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,808
Program Size 80
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
University of North Carolina at Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 80 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 6,569 students
Tuition $6,532
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,185
Average Debt $21,545
Program Size 133
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 133 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,185.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,025
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 79
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 79 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,025.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $22,899
Program Size 112
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
4 Year
Wilmington, NC
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), located in Wilmington, NC has 112 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 4,019 students
Tuition $6,691
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,933
Program Size 103
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 103 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $26,250
Program Size 48
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
4 Year
Pembroke, NC
University of North Carolina at Pembroke, located in Pembroke, NC has 48 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,210 students
Tuition $5,564
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $15,873
Program Size 393
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 393 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 90
Western Carolina University
4 Year
Cullowhee, NC
Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, NC has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,557 students
Tuition $6,623
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $25,285
Program Size 52
University of North Carolina at Asheville
4 Year
Asheville, NC
University of North Carolina at Asheville, located in Asheville, NC has 52 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 759 students
Tuition $6,605
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $27,216
Average Debt $10,000
Program Size 73
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 73 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $27,216.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Davidson College (DC)
4 Year
Davidson, NC
Davidson College (DC), located in Davidson, NC has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $46,966
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,418
Program Size 30
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 30 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Meredith College
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Meredith College, located in Raleigh, NC has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 415 students
Tuition $33,730
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Fayetteville State University
4 Year
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville State University, located in Fayetteville, NC has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,166 students
Tuition $4,885
