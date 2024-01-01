Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 81 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 60
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $22,318
Program Size 41
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 41 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located in Kutztown, PA has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,908 students
Tuition $9,411
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $22,658
Program Size 40
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
4 Year
West Chester, PA
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), located in West Chester, PA has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,107 students
Tuition $9,462
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,798
Program Size 80
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 80 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,798
Program Size 80
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 80 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 42
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 42 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,798
Program Size 7
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
4 Year
Erie, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College, located in Erie, PA has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 744 students
Tuition $14,610
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $24,179
Program Size 98
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 98 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $26,530
Program Size 47
Millersville University (MU)
4 Year
Millersville, PA
Millersville University (MU), located in Millersville, PA has 47 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,759 students
Tuition $10,918
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $24,312
Program Size 25
La Roche College
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
La Roche College, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 365 students
Tuition $26,250
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 26
York College of Pennsylvania
4 Year
York, PA
York College of Pennsylvania, located in York, PA has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,000 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
4 Year
Indiana, PA
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, located in Indiana, PA has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,972 students
Tuition $9,936
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $22,985
Program Size 140
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 140 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $22,985
Program Size 140
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 140 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
