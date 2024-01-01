Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Texas. We looked at 56 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Texas?

Texas State University (TXST) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Texas State University (TXST) earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $30,575
Program Size 39
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 39 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $21,961
Program Size 33
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
4 Year
Corpus Christi, TX
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, located in Corpus Christi, TX has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,325 students
Tuition $7,976
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 83
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $18,105
Program Size 37
University of Houston-Downtown
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Downtown, located in Houston, TX has 37 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,159 students
Tuition $5,780
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 130
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 130 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $13,934
Program Size 88
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
4 Year
Edinburg, TX
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, located in Edinburg, TX has 88 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,211 students
Tuition $7,292
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $25,200
Program Size 64
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
4 Year
Huntsville, TX
Sam Houston State University (SHSU), located in Huntsville, TX has 64 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 4,700 students
Tuition $7,618
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $18,949
Program Size 274
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 274 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,228
Program Size 90
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 55 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,597
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 79
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 79 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,597.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,708
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 82
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 82 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,708.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $18,057
Program Size 36
Texas Southern University (TSU)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Texas Southern University (TSU), located in Houston, TX has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,647 students
Tuition $8,726
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $17,718
Program Size 43
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
