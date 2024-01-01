Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in New York. We looked at 78 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in New York?

Hamilton College is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Hamilton College earned an average of $51,273 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in New York?

CUNY New York City College of Technology is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,669 to attend CUNY New York City College of Technology.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Hamilton College
4 Year
Clinton, NY
Hamilton College, located in Clinton, NY has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 508 students
Tuition $49,500
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,058
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Clarkson University
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, NY has 20 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,058.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $44,630
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $18,775
Program Size 123
Stony Brook University (SBU)
4 Year
Stony Brook, NY
N/A
Stony Brook University (SBU), located in Stony Brook, NY has 123 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 7,009 students
Tuition $8,855
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 35
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
4 Year
Rochester, NY
N/A
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in Rochester, NY has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,617 students
Tuition $37,124
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
SUNY Oneonta
4 Year
Oneonta, NY
N/A
N/A
SUNY Oneonta, located in Oneonta, NY has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,604 students
Tuition $7,870
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,592
Average Debt $19,189
Program Size 90
SUNY at Binghamton
4 Year
Vestal, NY
N/A
SUNY at Binghamton , located in Vestal, NY has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,592.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition $9,053
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,592
Average Debt $19,189
Program Size 90
N/A
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $21,216
Program Size 88
SUNY at Albany
4 Year
Albany, NY
N/A
SUNY at Albany, located in Albany, NY has 88 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $8,996
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 60
SUNY College at Geneseo
4 Year
Geneseo, NY
N/A
SUNY College at Geneseo, located in Geneseo, NY has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,295 students
Tuition $8,113
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 31
Saint John Fisher College
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Saint John Fisher College, located in Rochester, NY has 31 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,071 students
Tuition $30,690
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
SUNY Buffalo State
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
SUNY Buffalo State, located in Buffalo, NY has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,194 students
Tuition $7,669
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 45
Skidmore College
4 Year
Saratoga Springs, NY
N/A
Skidmore College, located in Saratoga Springs, NY has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,120
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,490
Average Debt $20,016
Program Size 135
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
N/A
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 135 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,490.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $16,831
Program Size 83
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
N/A
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
N/A
N/A
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 44 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
