2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Florida. We looked at 24 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Florida?

University of North Florida (UNF) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Florida (UNF) earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $14,446
Program Size 39
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 39 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $19,913
Program Size 134
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 134 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,021
Program Size 60
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
The University of West Florida
4 Year
Pensacola, FL
The University of West Florida, located in Pensacola, FL has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $6,360
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $15,404
Program Size 220
Florida International University (FIU)
4 Year
Miami, FL
Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL has 220 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 13,091 students
Tuition $6,556
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $25,412
Program Size 99
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 99 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 76
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 76 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $23,456
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 48
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 48 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $23,456.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $22,652
Average Debt $17,082
Program Size 279
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 279 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $22,652.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 18 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Barry University
4 Year
Miami, FL
Barry University, located in Miami, FL has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $28,800
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Palm Beach Atlantic University
4 Year
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Atlantic University, located in West Palm Beach, FL has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 758 students
Tuition $27,150
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
St Thomas University
4 Year
Miami Gardens, FL
St Thomas University, located in Miami Gardens, FL has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 897 students
Tuition $27,960
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Nova Southeastern University
4 Year
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nova Southeastern University, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 6,594 students
Tuition $27,660
