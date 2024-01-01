Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Michigan. We looked at 30 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Western Michigan University (WMU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Western Michigan University (WMU) earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Kalamazoo College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,946 to attend Kalamazoo College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,214
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 36
Saginaw Valley State University
4 Year
University Center, MI
Saginaw Valley State University, located in University Center, MI has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,214.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,777 students
Tuition $8,968
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $16,002
Program Size 52
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Video Rating
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 52 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 130
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Video Rating
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 130 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $19,846
Program Size 55
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 55 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,667
Program Size 77
Kalamazoo College
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo College, located in Kalamazoo, MI has 77 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $42,946
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,737
Average Debt $25,624
Program Size 37
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 37 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,737.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Northern Michigan University
4 Year
Marquette, MI
Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, MI has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,405 students
Tuition $9,620
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $18,342
Program Size 95
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 95 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
Hope College
4 Year
Holland, MI
Hope College, located in Holland, MI has 53 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 733 students
Tuition $30,550
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Alma College
4 Year
Alma, MI
Video Rating
Alma College, located in Alma, MI has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $35,428
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 20 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
