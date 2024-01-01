We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Michigan. We looked at 30 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Western Michigan University (WMU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Western Michigan University (WMU) earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Michigan?

Kalamazoo College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,946 to attend Kalamazoo College.