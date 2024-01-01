We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Kentucky. We looked at 1 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Kentucky?

University of Kentucky (UK) is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Kentucky (UK) earned an average of $34,704 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Kentucky?

University of Kentucky (UK) is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,936 to attend University of Kentucky (UK).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Kentucky?

University of Kentucky (UK) is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,936 to attend University of Kentucky (UK).