Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in New York. We looked at 11 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in New York?

Cornell University is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Cornell University earned an average of $54,192 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $54,192
Average Debt $17,826
Program Size 58
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 58 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $54,192.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 97
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 97 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $51,518
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 67
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
4 Year
Old Westbury, NY
Video Rating
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), located in Old Westbury, NY has 67 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $51,518.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,306 students
Tuition $33,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 250
Pratt Institute-Main
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
Video Rating
N/A
Pratt Institute-Main, located in Brooklyn, NY has 250 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,101 students
Tuition $46,586
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 39 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,916
Program Size 115
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
Video Rating
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 115 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 91
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
N/A
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 91 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 50
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
4 Year
New York, NY
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, located in New York, NY has 50 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 230 students
Tuition $42,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 32
SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
4 Year
Alfred, NY
Video Rating
SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, located in Alfred, NY has 32 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 367 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Barnard College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Barnard College, located in New York, NY has 20 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 606 students
Tuition $47,631
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, NY has 13 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Architecture Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved