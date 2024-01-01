Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Texas. We looked at 8 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) earned an average of $54,570 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,447 to attend The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

Rice University is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,253 to attend Rice University.

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $54,570
Average Debt $20,172
Program Size 95
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 95 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $54,570.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $25,528
Program Size 121
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 121 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,118
Program Size 160
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 160 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $24,779
Program Size 114
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 114 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 74
Prairie View A & M University
4 Year
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View A & M University, located in Prairie View, TX has 74 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $9,745
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $36,176
Average Debt $23,580
Program Size 153
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 153 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $36,176.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $34,963
Average Debt $24,189
Program Size 157
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 157 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $34,963.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 80
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 80 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
