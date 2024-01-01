We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Texas. We looked at 8 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) earned an average of $54,570 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,447 to attend The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Texas?

Rice University is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,253 to attend Rice University.