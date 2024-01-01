Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 8 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Massachusetts?

Boston Architectural College is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Boston Architectural College earned an average of $58,334 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Amherst is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,171 to attend University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $58,334
Average Debt $54,000
Program Size 69
Boston Architectural College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Boston Architectural College, located in Boston, MA has 69 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $58,334.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 167 students
Tuition $20,666
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,316
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 193
Wentworth Institute of Technology
4 Year
Boston, MA
Wentworth Institute of Technology, located in Boston, MA has 193 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,316.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,024 students
Tuition $32,500
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 103
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 103 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 18 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Video Rating
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 18 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Smith College
4 Year
Northampton, MA
Video Rating
Smith College, located in Northampton, MA has 16 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $46,288
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Wellesley College
4 Year
Wellesley, MA
Video Rating
Wellesley College, located in Wellesley, MA has 13 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 574 students
Tuition $46,836
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Hampshire College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
Hampshire College, located in Amherst, MA has 11 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 295 students
Tuition $49,048
