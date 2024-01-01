Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Ohio. We looked at 5 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Ohio?

Miami University-Oxford is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Miami University-Oxford earned an average of $48,198 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Ohio?

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,012 to attend Kent State University at Kent (KSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Ohio?

Miami University-Oxford is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,287 to attend Miami University-Oxford .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $48,198
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 81
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 81 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $48,198.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $41,286
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 142
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
4 Year
Kent, OH
Video Rating
Kent State University at Kent (KSU), located in Kent, OH has 142 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $41,286.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 7,769 students
Tuition $10,012
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $24,875
Program Size 133
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 133 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $24,875
Program Size 133
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 133 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $38,721
Average Debt $23,500
Program Size 144
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 144 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $38,721.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Architecture Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved