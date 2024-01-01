Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 8 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Pennsylvania?

Drexel University is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Drexel University earned an average of $55,770 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Pennsylvania?

Penn State University (PSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $17,514 to attend Penn State University (PSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,770
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 64
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 64 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,770.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 89
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 89 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,789
Average Debt $30,250
Program Size 97
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 97 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,789.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,789
Average Debt $30,250
Program Size 97
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 97 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,789.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 61
Marywood University
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Marywood University, located in Scranton, PA has 61 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $32,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), located in Philadelphia, PA has 40 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Video Rating
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 26 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 24 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Architecture Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved