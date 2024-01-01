Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Architecture in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in California. We looked at 12 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in California?

University of San Francisco is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of San Francisco earned an average of $63,005 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in California?

California State Polytechnic University-Pomona is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,016 to attend California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

Show Less

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
University of San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
University of San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 30 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 3,307 students
Tuition $42,634
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 278
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 278 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $45,000
Program Size 51
California College of the Arts
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
California College of the Arts, located in San Francisco, CA has 51 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $43,708
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,794
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 158
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 158 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,794.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,026
Average Debt $32,368
Program Size 26
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 26 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,026.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,524
Average Debt $14,437
Program Size 224
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 224 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,524.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $52,524
Average Debt $14,437
Program Size 224
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 224 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $52,524.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $49,064
Average Debt $44,918
Program Size 173
Woodbury University
4 Year
Burbank, CA
Woodbury University, located in Burbank, CA has 173 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $49,064.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 414 students
Tuition $36,408
#9 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $48,510
Average Debt $41,666
Program Size 149
Newschool of Architecture and Design
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Newschool of Architecture and Design, located in San Diego, CA has 149 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $48,510.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 145 students
Tuition $26,463
#10 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $18,013
Program Size 41
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 41 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $18,013
Program Size 41
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 41 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#12 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 10 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
