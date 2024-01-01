We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Texas. We looked at 14 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

Dallas Baptist University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dallas Baptist University earned an average of $34,704 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

College of Biblical Studies-Houston is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,946 to attend College of Biblical Studies-Houston.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

Abilene Christian University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,830 to attend Abilene Christian University.