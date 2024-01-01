Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Texas. We looked at 14 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

Dallas Baptist University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dallas Baptist University earned an average of $34,704 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

College of Biblical Studies-Houston is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,946 to attend College of Biblical Studies-Houston.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Texas?

Abilene Christian University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,830 to attend Abilene Christian University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Dallas Baptist University
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Baptist University, located in Dallas, TX has 40 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,256 students
Tuition $24,890
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $30,984
Average Debt $19,933
Program Size 48
Criswell College
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Criswell College, located in Dallas, TX has 48 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $30,984.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 47 students
Tuition $8,230
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $30,173
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Abilene Christian University
4 Year
Abilene, TX
Video Rating
Abilene Christian University, located in Abilene, TX has 26 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $30,173.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $30,830
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $29,413
Average Debt $30,750
Program Size 37
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
4 Year
Waxahachie, TX
Southwestern Assemblies of God University, located in Waxahachie, TX has 37 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $29,413.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 347 students
Tuition $19,180
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
College of Biblical Studies-Houston
4 Year
Houston, TX
College of Biblical Studies-Houston, located in Houston, TX has 43 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 41 students
Tuition $6,946
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Dallas Christian College
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Christian College, located in Dallas, TX has 39 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 33 students
Tuition $16,536
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Rio Grande Bible Institute
4 Year
Edinburg, TX
Rio Grande Bible Institute, located in Edinburg, TX has 29 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 29 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
LeTourneau University
4 Year
Longview, TX
LeTourneau University, located in Longview, TX has 16 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $27,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Grace School of Theology
4 Year
Conroe, TX
Grace School of Theology, located in Conroe, TX has 10 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 34 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Hardin-Simmons University
4 Year
Abilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University, located in Abilene, TX has 7 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $24,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Southwestern Christian College
4 Year
Terrell, TX
Southwestern Christian College, located in Terrell, TX has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Austin Graduate School of Theology
4 Year
Austin, TX
Austin Graduate School of Theology, located in Austin, TX has 3 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 5 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Howard Payne University
4 Year
Brownwood, TX
Howard Payne University, located in Brownwood, TX has 3 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $25,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
East Texas Baptist University
4 Year
Marshall, TX
East Texas Baptist University, located in Marshall, TX has 1 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $24,218
0
4.0
My GPA
