2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 6 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Pennsylvania?

Lancaster Bible College is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lancaster Bible College earned an average of $36,668 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Pennsylvania?

Lancaster Bible College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,980 to attend Lancaster Bible College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Pennsylvania?

Messiah College is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,240 to attend Messiah College.

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $19,902
Program Size 266
Lancaster Bible College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster Bible College, located in Lancaster, PA has 266 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 388 students
Tuition $19,980
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $17,147
Program Size 130
Clarks Summit University
4 Year
South Abington Township, PA
Clarks Summit University, located in South Abington Township, PA has 130 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 254 students
Tuition $21,850
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Messiah College
4 Year
Mechanicsburg, PA
Messiah College, located in Mechanicsburg, PA has 13 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $32,240
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Geneva College
4 Year
Beaver Falls, PA
Geneva College, located in Beaver Falls, PA has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 451 students
Tuition $25,450
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Waynesburg University
4 Year
Waynesburg, PA
Waynesburg University, located in Waynesburg, PA has 8 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 511 students
Tuition $22,030
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Eastern University
4 Year
Saint Davids, PA
Eastern University, located in Saint Davids, PA has 6 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 767 students
Tuition $30,640
