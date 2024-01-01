Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Bible in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in California. We looked at 16 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in California?

William Jessup University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from William Jessup University earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in California?

World Mission University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,380 to attend World Mission University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in California?

Azusa Pacific University (APU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,754 to attend Azusa Pacific University (APU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,003
Program Size 19
William Jessup University
4 Year
Rocklin, CA
William Jessup University, located in Rocklin, CA has 19 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 279 students
Tuition $26,480
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 22 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 35
Fresno Pacific University
4 Year
Fresno, CA
Fresno Pacific University, located in Fresno, CA has 35 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,223 students
Tuition $27,954
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $23,977
Program Size 95
Biola University
4 Year
La Mirada, CA
Video Rating
Biola University, located in La Mirada, CA has 95 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,390 students
Tuition $34,498
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $26,850
Average Debt $30,484
Program Size 44
Life Pacific College
4 Year
San Dimas, CA
Life Pacific College, located in San Dimas, CA has 44 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $26,850.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $13,320
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 35
Azusa Pacific University (APU)
4 Year
Azusa, CA
Video Rating
Azusa Pacific University (APU), located in Azusa, CA has 35 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,792 students
Tuition $34,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $22,094
Average Debt $28,100
Program Size 158
SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary
4 Year
El Dorado Hills, CA
SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary, located in El Dorado Hills, CA has 158 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $22,094.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 96 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
World Mission University
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
World Mission University, located in Los Angeles, CA has 25 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 55 students
Tuition $5,380
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
San Diego Christian College
4 Year
Santee, CA
San Diego Christian College, located in Santee, CA has 18 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 239 students
Tuition $28,470
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Shasta Bible College and Graduate School
4 Year
Redding, CA
Shasta Bible College and Graduate School, located in Redding, CA has 15 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 9 students
Tuition $12,060
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Southern California Seminary
4 Year
El Cajon, CA
Southern California Seminary, located in El Cajon, CA has 14 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 42 students
Tuition $14,244
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Vanguard University of Southern California
4 Year
Costa Mesa, CA
Vanguard University of Southern California, located in Costa Mesa, CA has 7 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $30,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Pacific Union College
4 Year
Angwin, CA
Pacific Union College, located in Angwin, CA has 7 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 268 students
Tuition $29,064
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Point Loma Nazarene University
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Point Loma Nazarene University, located in San Diego, CA has 6 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 1,033 students
Tuition $32,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Hope International University
4 Year
Fullerton, CA
Hope International University, located in Fullerton, CA has 4 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 252 students
Tuition $28,550
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Bible Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved