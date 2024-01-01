Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Illinois. We looked at 6 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Illinois?

Moody Bible Institute is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Moody Bible Institute earned an average of $32,035 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Illinois?

Moody Bible Institute is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,284 to attend Moody Bible Institute.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Illinois?

Monmouth College is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,200 to attend Monmouth College.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $32,035
Average Debt $6,007
Program Size 295
Moody Bible Institute
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Moody Bible Institute, located in Chicago, IL has 295 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $32,035.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 780 students
Tuition $12,284
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 65
Wheaton College
4 Year
Wheaton, IL
Wheaton College , located in Wheaton, IL has 65 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $32,950
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
North Park University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
North Park University, located in Chicago, IL has 15 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 805 students
Tuition $25,860
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Trinity International University-Illinois
4 Year
Deerfield, IL
Trinity International University-Illinois, located in Deerfield, IL has 15 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 435 students
Tuition $28,700
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Judson University
4 Year
Elgin, IL
Judson University, located in Elgin, IL has 8 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 389 students
Tuition $28,170
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Lincoln Christian University
4 Year
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln Christian University, located in Lincoln, IL has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 195 students
Tuition $12,900
