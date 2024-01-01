Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Ohio. We looked at 5 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Ohio?

Malone University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Malone University earned an average of $31,133 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Ohio?

Gods Bible School and College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,040 to attend Gods Bible School and College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Ohio?

The University of Findlay is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $31,508 to attend The University of Findlay.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Malone University
4 Year
Canton, OH
Malone University, located in Canton, OH has 12 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $27,960
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $30,305
Average Debt $25,155
Program Size 79
Cincinnati Christian University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Christian University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 79 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $30,305.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 158 students
Tuition $15,966
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Cedarville University
4 Year
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville University, located in Cedarville, OH has 28 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition $27,206
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Gods Bible School and College
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Gods Bible School and College, located in Cincinnati, OH has 8 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $7,040
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
The University of Findlay
4 Year
Findlay, OH
The University of Findlay, located in Findlay, OH has 1 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,020 students
Tuition $31,508
