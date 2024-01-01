Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Florida. We looked at 4 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Florida?

Johnson University Florida is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Johnson University Florida earned an average of $28,902 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Florida?

South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,200 to attend South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Florida?

Palm Beach Atlantic University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,150 to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $28,902
Average Debt $24,561
Program Size 76
Johnson University Florida
4 Year
Kissimmee, FL
Johnson University Florida, located in Kissimmee, FL has 76 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $28,902.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 43 students
Tuition $14,270
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Palm Beach Atlantic University
4 Year
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Atlantic University, located in West Palm Beach, FL has 16 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 758 students
Tuition $27,150
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Florida College
4 Year
Temple Terrace, FL
Florida College, located in Temple Terrace, FL has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 71 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary
4 Year
Deerfield Beach, FL
South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary, located in Deerfield Beach, FL has 2 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6 students
Tuition $6,200
