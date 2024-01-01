Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Michigan. We looked at 5 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Michigan?

Grace Bible College is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Grace Bible College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Michigan?

Grace Bible College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,268 to attend Grace Bible College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Michigan?

Cornerstone University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $26,100 to attend Cornerstone University.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Great Lakes Christian College
4 Year
Lansing, MI
Great Lakes Christian College, located in Lansing, MI has 33 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 24 students
Tuition $14,540
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Grace Bible College
4 Year
Wyoming, MI
Grace Bible College, located in Wyoming, MI has 15 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 70 students
Tuition $12,268
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Cornerstone University
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Cornerstone University, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 12 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 540 students
Tuition $26,100
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Spring Arbor University
4 Year
Spring Arbor, MI
Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, MI has 6 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 983 students
Tuition $25,510
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Rochester College
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Rochester College, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 254 students
Tuition $21,028
