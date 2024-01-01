What Careers Are Available with a Biology Degree?

Biology is one of the broadest subjects any student can take on. As it is the study of living organisms and life in general, biological science covers everything from evolution to the conservation of animals and plants. This means that, from a career perspective, the subject expands into a wide assortment of fields and industries.

Those with a biology degree are also in demand. Based on research by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, major biology-related roles will experience significant growth over the next few years. For instance, it is anticipated that medical scientist roles will increase by 6% from 2019 to 2029.

Jobs with a biology degree are plentiful and financially rewarding. However, prospective students need to start planning before even enrolling. This includes research into the biology roles that exist, their requirements, and their availability.

For assistance, this guide supplies a quick overview of the biology-related careers on offer and the potential earnings you could receive.

What career options are available?

Even though the subject can be the pathway to a large number of careers, you might still be asking the question, ‘What can I do with a biology degree?’

For a general idea, here are some common biology careers taken by those with a degree:

Biologist

Ecologist

Research scientist

Biotechnologist

Pharmacologist

Nature conservation officer

Forensic scientist

Teacher

Science writer

Government agency roles

Biology degree graduates will have access to the majority of those aforementioned careers. However, many graduates opt to study at postgraduate level. The reason being they can specialize within a particular field, which optimizes career progression.

Regardless of the biology field, you select, the core skills taught – including analysis, research, and communication – hand you the tools to gain entry-level employment in diverse industries.

How much can you earn with a biology degree?

While career prospects are plentiful, there’s another major element to consider: the available biology salary.

With so many different career paths, trying to pinpoint a general salary is virtually impossible. An entry-level biomedical engineer stands to earn an annual salary of $61,992, for example, whereas a dentist can land $159,200 each year on average.

To maximize potential earnings and have access to a wide array of career paths, it is recommended to earn a bachelor’s degree at least. Additional certification and licensure may also be required, and location can also be a significant contributing factor to any potential salaries.

Starting your biology major adventure

If you haven’t already started your biology major, you have to make a massive decision: choosing a college. Not only do you want to pick an educational institution with a strong reputation for biology-related studies, but also one that features a positive and supportive community.

This is where CampusReel can offer a massive helping hand. With over 15,000 videos that demonstrate student life from the perspective of those that matter – students – you can gain a greater insight into a college than any other platform.

To search for colleges more transparently and effectively, sign up for a free CampusReel account today.