2024 Best Colleges for Biology in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in North Carolina. We looked at 49 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in North Carolina?

Elon University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Elon University earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in North Carolina?

Duke University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,241 to attend Duke University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $23,142
Program Size 72
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Video Rating
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 72 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,166
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 97
Meredith College
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Video Rating
Meredith College, located in Raleigh, NC has 97 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,166.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 415 students
Tuition $33,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $24,935
Program Size 31
Salem College
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Salem College, located in Winston-Salem, NC has 31 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 236 students
Tuition $26,236
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,913
Program Size 396
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
Video Rating
N/A
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 396 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $8,990
Program Size 349
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Video Rating
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 349 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $24,789
Program Size 51
Methodist University
4 Year
Fayetteville, NC
Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, NC has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 440 students
Tuition $30,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,524
Average Debt $22,043
Program Size 329
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
N/A
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 329 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,524.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $26,848
Program Size 38
Belmont Abbey College
4 Year
Belmont, NC
Belmont Abbey College, located in Belmont, NC has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 293 students
Tuition $18,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,162
Average Debt $26,424
Program Size 109
Fayetteville State University
4 Year
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville State University, located in Fayetteville, NC has 109 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,162.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,166 students
Tuition $4,885
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,915
Average Debt $27,392
Program Size 160
North Carolina Central University
4 Year
Durham, NC
North Carolina Central University, located in Durham, NC has 160 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,915.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,759 students
Tuition $5,755
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,890
Average Debt $19,092
Program Size 275
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 275 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,890.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,851
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 194
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Video Rating
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 194 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,851.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt $26,748
Program Size 48
Guilford College
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
N/A
Guilford College, located in Greensboro, NC has 48 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $34,090
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,640
Average Debt $19,203
Program Size 606
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Video Rating
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 606 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,640.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,547
Average Debt $19,628
Program Size 84
University of North Carolina at Asheville
4 Year
Asheville, NC
University of North Carolina at Asheville, located in Asheville, NC has 84 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,547.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 759 students
Tuition $6,605
0
4.0
My GPA
