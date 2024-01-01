Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in New York. We looked at 96 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in New York?

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute earned an average of $46,478 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in New York?

CUNY Medgar Evers College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,680 to attend CUNY Medgar Evers College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 51
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Union College
4 Year
Schenectady, NY
Union College, located in Schenectady, NY has 64 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,013
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 55
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, NY has 55 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,153.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $10,000
Program Size 71
CUNY York College
4 Year
Jamaica, NY
CUNY York College, located in Jamaica, NY has 71 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 1,182 students
Tuition $6,748
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $20,472
Program Size 121
SUNY Cortland
4 Year
Cortland, NY
SUNY Cortland, located in Cortland, NY has 121 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,826 students
Tuition $8,050
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 87
SUNY College at Brockport
4 Year
Brockport, NY
SUNY College at Brockport, located in Brockport, NY has 87 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,189 students
Tuition $7,904
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,221
Average Debt $17,386
Program Size 154
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 154 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,221.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,069
Average Debt $10,925
Program Size 286
CUNY Medgar Evers College
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY Medgar Evers College, located in Brooklyn, NY has 286 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,069.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 558 students
Tuition $6,680
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,230
Average Debt $16,076
Program Size 161
Farmingdale State College
4 Year
Farmingdale, NY
Farmingdale State College, located in Farmingdale, NY has 161 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,230.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,564 students
Tuition $7,808
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
Niagara University
4 Year
Niagara University, NY
Niagara University, located in Niagara University, NY has 62 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,226 students
Tuition $29,900
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 57
Molloy College
4 Year
Rockville Centre, NY
Molloy College, located in Rockville Centre, NY has 57 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,197 students
Tuition $28,030
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $21,629
Program Size 107
Marist College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Marist College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 107 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 1,600 students
Tuition $33,840
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 77
Vassar College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Vassar College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 77 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 616 students
Tuition $51,250
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $20,816
Program Size 81
SUNY Buffalo State
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
SUNY Buffalo State, located in Buffalo, NY has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,194 students
Tuition $7,669
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $25,857
Program Size 42
The College of Saint Rose
4 Year
Albany, NY
The College of Saint Rose, located in Albany, NY has 42 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,044 students
Tuition $29,826
