2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Michigan. We looked at 34 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Michigan?

University of Detroit Mercy is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Detroit Mercy earned an average of $44,971 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Michigan?

Kalamazoo College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,946 to attend Kalamazoo College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 140
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 140 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
Adrian College
4 Year
Adrian, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Adrian College, located in Adrian, MI has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 303 students
Tuition $33,610
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,670
Average Debt $26,795
Program Size 277
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 277 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,670.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,500
Average Debt $29,989
Program Size 167
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 167 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,500.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 55 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,791
Average Debt $25,060
Program Size 256
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 256 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,791.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt $25,603
Program Size 21
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Concordia University-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 21 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition $26,910
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 101
Saginaw Valley State University
4 Year
University Center, MI
Saginaw Valley State University, located in University Center, MI has 101 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,777 students
Tuition $8,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,162
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 294
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 294 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,162.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,828
Average Debt $22,683
Program Size 127
Northern Michigan University
4 Year
Marquette, MI
Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, MI has 127 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,828.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,405 students
Tuition $9,620
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $16,600
Program Size 179
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Video Rating
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 179 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,228
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 95
University of Michigan-Flint
4 Year
Flint, MI
University of Michigan-Flint, located in Flint, MI has 95 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,228.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,754 students
Tuition $9,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 74
Albion College
4 Year
Albion, MI
Albion College, located in Albion, MI has 74 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition $39,313
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $25,072
Program Size 34
Olivet College
4 Year
Olivet, MI
Olivet College, located in Olivet, MI has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 205 students
Tuition $24,816
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $23,430
Program Size 60
Aquinas College (MI)
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Aquinas College (MI), located in Grand Rapids, MI has 60 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 389 students
Tuition $28,820
0
4.0
My GPA
