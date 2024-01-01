We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Texas. We looked at 67 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).