2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Texas. We looked at 67 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 53
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
4 Year
Odessa, TX
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, located in Odessa, TX has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,010 students
Tuition $5,250
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $23,602
Program Size 167
Tarleton State University
4 Year
Stephenville, TX
Tarleton State University, located in Stephenville, TX has 167 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,878 students
Tuition $6,630
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,674
Average Debt $24,391
Program Size 47
University of Houston - Victoria
4 Year
Victoria, TX
University of Houston - Victoria, located in Victoria, TX has 47 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,674.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 938 students
Tuition $7,086
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $20,256
Program Size 47
Dallas Baptist University
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Baptist University, located in Dallas, TX has 47 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,256 students
Tuition $24,890
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,942
Average Debt $23,981
Program Size 279
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 279 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,942.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $23,595
Program Size 161
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
4 Year
Huntsville, TX
Sam Houston State University (SHSU), located in Huntsville, TX has 161 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 4,700 students
Tuition $7,618
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 76
Midwestern State University
4 Year
Wichita Falls, TX
Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, TX has 76 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,304 students
Tuition $8,005
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $22,910
Program Size 83
Austin College
4 Year
Sherman, TX
Austin College, located in Sherman, TX has 83 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 298 students
Tuition $36,230
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $22,443
Program Size 80
Angelo State University
4 Year
San Angelo, TX
Angelo State University, located in San Angelo, TX has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,501 students
Tuition $6,892
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,450
Average Debt $20,413
Program Size 1,339
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 1,339 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,450.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,119
Average Debt $18,654
Program Size 151
Texas Woman's University
4 Year
Denton, TX
Texas Woman's University, located in Denton, TX has 151 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,119.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,712 students
Tuition $6,948
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,077
Average Debt $19,816
Program Size 130
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 130 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,077.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 34
Texas Lutheran University
4 Year
Seguin, TX
Texas Lutheran University, located in Seguin, TX has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 248 students
Tuition $27,900
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,670
Average Debt $21,832
Program Size 128
University of Houston-Clear Lake
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Clear Lake, located in Houston, TX has 128 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,670.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,585 students
Tuition $5,802
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,670
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 66
Southwestern University
4 Year
Georgetown, TX
Southwestern University, located in Georgetown, TX has 66 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,670.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 423 students
Tuition $37,560
