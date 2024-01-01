Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 103 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Neumann University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Neumann University earned an average of $44,170 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $34,252
Program Size 43
Neumann University
4 Year
Aston, PA
Neumann University, located in Aston, PA has 43 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 787 students
Tuition $26,918
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,309
Average Debt $18,803
Program Size 328
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 328 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,309.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,235
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 69
DeSales University
4 Year
Center Valley, PA
DeSales University, located in Center Valley, PA has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,235.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 802 students
Tuition $33,350
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
Carlow University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carlow University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 618 students
Tuition $26,832
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $23,115
Program Size 249
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
4 Year
West Chester, PA
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), located in West Chester, PA has 249 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,107 students
Tuition $9,462
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,592
Average Debt $26,995
Program Size 53
Lebanon Valley College
4 Year
Annville, PA
Lebanon Valley College, located in Annville, PA has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,592.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $39,030
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 65
Widener University
4 Year
Chester, PA
Widener University, located in Chester, PA has 65 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,509 students
Tuition $41,224
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 82
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 82 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,980
Average Debt $23,888
Program Size 213
Millersville University (MU)
4 Year
Millersville, PA
Millersville University (MU), located in Millersville, PA has 213 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,980.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,759 students
Tuition $10,918
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 125
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located in Kutztown, PA has 125 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,908 students
Tuition $9,411
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,671
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 65
Slippery Rock University (SRU)
4 Year
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock University (SRU), located in Slippery Rock, PA has 65 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,671.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,169 students
Tuition $9,645
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $24,245
Program Size 418
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 418 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $26,978
Program Size 51
Albright College
4 Year
Reading, PA
Albright College, located in Reading, PA has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 572 students
Tuition $39,850
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Westminster College PA
4 Year
New Wilmington, PA
Westminster College PA , located in New Wilmington, PA has 40 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $34,105
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Cabrini University
4 Year
Radnor, PA
Cabrini University, located in Radnor, PA has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 688 students
Tuition $29,842
