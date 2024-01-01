We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 103 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Neumann University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Neumann University earned an average of $44,170 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).