Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Georgia. We looked at 50 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Georgia?

Gordon State College is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Gordon State College earned an average of $36,992 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Georgia?

Middle Georgia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,890 to attend Middle Georgia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $24,586
Program Size 49
Gordon State College
4 Year
Barnesville, GA
Gordon State College, located in Barnesville, GA has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 186 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 222
Georgia Gwinnett College
4 Year
Lawrenceville, GA
Georgia Gwinnett College, located in Lawrenceville, GA has 222 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,016 students
Tuition $5,648
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $30,032
Program Size 67
Clayton State University
4 Year
Morrow, GA
Clayton State University, located in Morrow, GA has 67 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 1,195 students
Tuition $5,340
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,187
Average Debt $20,927
Program Size 227
University of North Georgia
4 Year
Dahlonega, GA
University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, GA has 227 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,187.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,958 students
Tuition $4,403
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,423
Average Debt $22,934
Program Size 57
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 57 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,423.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,554
Average Debt $26,039
Program Size 357
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 357 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,554.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $18,164
Program Size 91
Dalton State College
4 Year
Dalton, GA
Dalton State College, located in Dalton, GA has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $4,052
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $21,950
Program Size 37
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
4 Year
Tifton, GA
Video Rating
N/A
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, located in Tifton, GA has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,693
Average Debt $28,500
Program Size 240
University of West Georgia (UWG)
4 Year
Carrollton, GA
Video Rating
University of West Georgia (UWG), located in Carrollton, GA has 240 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,693.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 2,375 students
Tuition $6,143
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,536
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 150
Georgia College & State University
4 Year
Milledgeville, GA
Georgia College & State University, located in Milledgeville, GA has 150 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,536.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,544 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,500
Average Debt $34,413
Program Size 129
Savannah State University
4 Year
Savannah, GA
Savannah State University, located in Savannah, GA has 129 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,500.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 651 students
Tuition $5,644
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 144
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 144 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $22,224
Program Size 137
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 137 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,126
Average Debt $36,000
Program Size 67
Albany State University
4 Year
Albany, GA
Albany State University, located in Albany, GA has 67 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,126.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 712 students
Tuition $5,490
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,873
Average Debt $23,621
Program Size 578
Georgia State University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia State University, located in Atlanta, GA has 578 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,873.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 7,402 students
Tuition $8,974
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved