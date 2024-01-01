Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 48 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned an average of $46,478 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Massachusetts?

Framingham State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,700 to attend Framingham State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $15,136
Program Size 74
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 74 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 81
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,308
Average Debt $25,773
Program Size 173
Salem State University
4 Year
Salem, MA
Salem State University, located in Salem, MA has 173 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,308.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $9,246
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,792
Average Debt $22,536
Program Size 252
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
4 Year
Lowell, MA
University of Massachusetts-Lowell, located in Lowell, MA has 252 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,792.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,688 students
Tuition $13,427
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,500
Average Debt $24,916
Program Size 106
Fitchburg State University
4 Year
Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg State University, located in Fitchburg, MA has 106 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,500.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,247 students
Tuition $9,935
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,441
Average Debt $22,730
Program Size 227
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 227 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,441.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,441
Average Debt $22,730
Program Size 7
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network, located in Boston, MA has 7 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,441.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,328 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $20,303
Program Size 148
Worcester State University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester State University, located in Worcester, MA has 148 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,301 students
Tuition $8,857
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
Merrimack College
4 Year
North Andover, MA
Merrimack College, located in North Andover, MA has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,078 students
Tuition $37,670
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,906
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 78
Stonehill College
4 Year
Easton, MA
Stonehill College, located in Easton, MA has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,906.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 539 students
Tuition $38,550
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $23,767
Program Size 187
Bridgewater State University (BSU)
4 Year
Bridgewater, MA
Bridgewater State University (BSU), located in Bridgewater, MA has 187 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,415 students
Tuition $8,903
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,455
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 103
Emmanuel College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Emmanuel College, located in Boston, MA has 103 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,455.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $36,504
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 112
College of the Holy Cross
4 Year
Worcester, MA
College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, MA has 112 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $47,176
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,504
Program Size 84
Framingham State University
4 Year
Framingham, MA
Framingham State University, located in Framingham, MA has 84 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 1,465 students
Tuition $8,700
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 70
Assumption College
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Assumption College, located in Worcester, MA has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $36,160
