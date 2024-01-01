Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in California. We looked at 78 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in California?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $51,160 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in California?

California State University-Monterey Bay is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,119 to attend California State University-Monterey Bay.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $51,160
Average Debt $11,537
Program Size 141
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Video Rating
N/A
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 141 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $51,160.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $26,929
Program Size 34
Mills College
4 Year
Oakland, CA
Mills College, located in Oakland, CA has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 395 students
Tuition $44,258
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $18,870
Program Size 279
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
Video Rating
N/A
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 279 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $25,990
Program Size 55
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 55 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,261
Average Debt $18,904
Program Size 359
California State University-East Bay
4 Year
Hayward, CA
California State University-East Bay, located in Hayward, CA has 359 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,261.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 4,631 students
Tuition $6,564
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $19,143
Program Size 169
Sonoma State University
4 Year
Rohnert Park, CA
Sonoma State University, located in Rohnert Park, CA has 169 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,461 students
Tuition $7,330
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 48
Dominican University of California
4 Year
San Rafael, CA
Dominican University of California, located in San Rafael, CA has 48 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 510 students
Tuition $42,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $14,000
Program Size 46
Scripps College
4 Year
Claremont, CA
Video Rating
Scripps College, located in Claremont, CA has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $49,152
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,469
Average Debt $19,423
Program Size 389
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 389 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,469.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,808
Program Size 155
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Video Rating
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 155 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,596
Program Size 129
University of San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
University of San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 129 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 3,307 students
Tuition $42,634
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 85
University of Redlands
4 Year
Redlands, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of Redlands, located in Redlands, CA has 85 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $44,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Simpson University
4 Year
Redding, CA
Simpson University, located in Redding, CA has 19 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $25,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $21,614
Program Size 676
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 676 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,328
Average Debt $18,854
Program Size 197
California State University-Stanislaus
4 Year
Turlock, CA
California State University-Stanislaus, located in Turlock, CA has 197 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,328.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,334 students
Tuition $6,704
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved