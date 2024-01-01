Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Illinois. We looked at 49 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Illinois?

Governors State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Governors State University earned an average of $40,281 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Illinois?

University of Chicago is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,351 to attend University of Chicago.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,281
Average Debt $23,028
Program Size 38
Governors State University
4 Year
University Park, IL
Governors State University, located in University Park, IL has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,281.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 1,614 students
Tuition $10,246
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,970
Program Size 45
McKendree University
4 Year
Lebanon, IL
McKendree University, located in Lebanon, IL has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $27,930
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
University of St Francis
4 Year
Joliet, IL
University of St Francis, located in Joliet, IL has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 993 students
Tuition $29,950
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 44
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $21,783
Program Size 96
Saint Xavier University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Saint Xavier University, located in Chicago, IL has 96 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $30,920
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $23,897
Program Size 64
Aurora University
4 Year
Aurora, IL
Aurora University, located in Aurora, IL has 64 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,757 students
Tuition $22,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,908
Average Debt $24,775
Program Size 225
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 225 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,908.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,602
Program Size 70
University of Illinois at Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, IL
University of Illinois at Springfield, located in Springfield, IL has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,869 students
Tuition $11,413
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $24,417
Program Size 46
Quincy University
4 Year
Quincy, IL
Quincy University, located in Quincy, IL has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 284 students
Tuition $26,998
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 28
Blackburn College
4 Year
Carlinville, IL
Blackburn College, located in Carlinville, IL has 28 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 87 students
Tuition $20,364
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Rockford University
4 Year
Rockford, IL
Rockford University, located in Rockford, IL has 16 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 342 students
Tuition $28,330
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,637
Average Debt $20,937
Program Size 61
Elmhurst College
4 Year
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst College, located in Elmhurst, IL has 61 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,637.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 915 students
Tuition $34,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 140
DePaul University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
DePaul University , located in Chicago, IL has 140 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 6,392 students
Tuition $36,361
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,266
Average Debt $21,507
Program Size 53
National University of Health Sciences
4 Year
Lombard, IL
National University of Health Sciences, located in Lombard, IL has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,266.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 183 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Millikin University
4 Year
Decatur, IL
Millikin University, located in Decatur, IL has 55 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 523 students
Tuition $30,630
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved